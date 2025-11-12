Multilateral development banks on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to climate finance, pledging to scale up innovative funding to boost climate adaptation and resilience.

"Financing climate resilience is not a cost, but an investment." This was the key message from senior MDB officials at the end of a side event organised by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) on the opening day of the 30th United Nations Climate Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The conference runs from 10 to 21 November.

During a panel discussion titled "Accelerating large-scale climate change adaptation,” MDB representatives, including the African Development Bank Group, outlined how their institutions are fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments by mobilising substantial and innovative resources for climate adaptation and mitigation.

Climate resilience: an investment opportunity

Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, emphasised that "resilience is more than a concern for the future: it is also essential for development today." He announced that MDBs are tripling their financing for resilience over the next decade, targeting $42 billion by 2030.

"At the Inter-American Development Bank, we are turning preparedness into protection and resilience into opportunity," Goldfajn added.

Tanja Faller, Director of Technical Evaluation and Monitoring at the Council of Europe Development Bank, stressed that climate change "not only creates new threats, but also amplifies existing inequalities. The most socially vulnerable people are the hardest hit and the last to recover. This is how a climate crisis also becomes a social crisis."

Representatives from the Islamic Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the New Development Bank and IDB Invest (the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group) also shared concrete examples of successful adaptation investments and strategies for mobilising new resources.

The African Development Bank leads by example

Kevin Kariuki, Vice President of the African Development Bank Group in charge of Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, presented the Bank’s leadership in advancing climate adaptation and mitigation. "At the African Development Bank, we understand the priorities of our countries: adaptation and mitigation are at the heart of our climate interventions."

He highlighted the creation of the Climate Action Window, a new financing mechanism under the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional window for low-income countries.

"The African Development Bank is the only multilateral development bank with a portfolio of adaptation projects ready for investment through the Climate Action Window," Kariuki noted, adding that Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are among key co-financing partners.

Kariuki also showcased the Bank’s YouthADAPT programme, which has invested $5.4 million in 41 youth-led enterprises across 20 African countries, generating more than 10,000 jobs -- 61 percent of which are led by women, and mobilising an additional $7 million in private and donor funding.

Representatives from Zambia, Mozambique and Jamaica also shared local perspectives on the financing needs of communities most exposed to climate risk.

Lula launches his COP in the Amazon

The panel followed the official opening of COP30, marked by a passionate appeal from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for greater climate investment to prevent a "tragedy for humanity."

"Without the Paris Agreement, we would see a 4–5°C increase in global temperatures," Lula warned. “Our call to action is based on three pillars: honouring commitments; accelerating public action with a roadmap enabling humanity to move away from fossil fuels and deforestation; and placing humanity at the heart of the climate action programme: thousands of people are living in poverty and deprivation as a result of climate change."

"The climate emergency is a crisis of inequality,” he continued. “We must build a future that is not doomed to tragedy. We must ensure that we live in a world where we can still dream."

Outgoing COP President Mukhtar Babayevn, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology, urged developed nations to fulfil their promises made at the Baku Conference, including commitments to mobilise $300 billion in climate finance. He called for stronger political will and multilateral cooperation, before handing over the COP presidency to Brazilian diplomat André Corrêa do Lago, who now leads the negotiations.

