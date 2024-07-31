3 current and former BAL Players (https://BAL.NBA.com/) are featured on South Sudan team roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nuni Omot, Khaman Maluach, and Majok Deng have not only showcased their talent in the BAL but are also representing South Sudan with pride and determination at the Olympic Games.

Nuni Omot: Former BAL Champion and MVP 2023

Nuni Omot has been a standout player, leading his team to victory in the 2023 BAL season and earning the MVP title with Al Ahly Egypt.

Khaman Maluach: NBA Academy Alumni and 2023 BAL Vice Champion

Alumnus of the NBA Academy Africa (from 2018 to 2023), Maluach recently signed with Duke University, a testament to his exceptional talent and potential. He was 2023 BAL Vice champion with AS Douanes (Senegal). Maluach is also a top prospect for the 2024 NBA draft.

Majok Deng: 2024 BAL Vice Champion

Majok Deng's impressive performance in the 2024 BAL season secured him the vice champion title, solidifying his reputation as one of South Sudan's top basketball talents.

As these players transition from their successes in the BAL to representing South Sudan in the Olympics, they carry the hopes and aspirations of their nation with them. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to young athletes across South Sudan and highlight the country's growing presence in the international basketball arena.

The team built and led by Luol Deng, former NBA player, BAL Ambassador and President of South Sudan Basketball Federation, participate for the first time in the Olympics. It’s a milestone that highlights the nation's growing presence in global sports and the impact of the work done by the NBA and the FIBA to grow the game on the continent.