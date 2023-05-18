The International Argane Tree Fair (www.SalonInternationalArganier.ma) is organized as part of the celebration of the International Argane Tree Day. A diverse and rich program to celebrate an emblematic tree of Morocco.

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, and as part of the celebration of the International Argane Tree Day, the second edition of the International Argane Tree Exhibition will take place from May 17th to 21st, 2023, in Agadir.

This exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate an emblematic tree of Morocco, carrying an ancestral heritage and serving as a true pillar for local communities, enabling their economic and financial empowerment, as well as their social inclusion.

Thanks to a diverse and extensive program of activities, the International Argane Tree Exhibition represents an opportunity for professionals in the sector who are eager to establish new partnerships and strengthen their professional networks. By fostering fruitful exchanges among various stakeholders, the International Argane Tree Exhibition enables professionals to explore new opportunities for growth and development in an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration.

The International Argane Tree Exhibition also provides an opportunity for professionals to discover market trends, analyze ongoing regulatory developments, and engage in strategic discussions about the future of the Argane tree ecosystem.

The International Argane Tree Exhibition also caters to the general public with a diverse program and a variety of activities organized simultaneously in two locations.

At the "Club des Dunes d'Or," 2,300 square meters are arranged to accommodate several areas, including a virtual tour of the Argane forest, allowing visitors to discover the richness of the Argane forest's biodiversity and the environment where humans and the Argane tree have lived in symbiosis for millennia.

Culinary demonstrations will be organized, offering visitors the opportunity to taste dishes prepared with Argane oil. The space dedicated to the expertise of the women of the Argane forest will showcase their preserved knowledge and skills passed down from generation to generation. An educational area is designed for children to explore the world of the Argane tree in a playful and educational manner, while raising awareness about the preservation of this ancestral heritage.

The "Argane Tree Village" set up at Al Inbiaat Square will allow cooperatives to showcase their products to visitors, providing an opportunity for them to discover the various uses of Argane oil and the progress made by rural women in valorizing and promoting Argane tree products. An exhibition dedicated to the intangible heritage of the Argane forest will complement this rich and diverse program.

Download more images: https://apo-opa.info/3WvZjAB