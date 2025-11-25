Twenty-six young francophone African researchers strengthened their skills in research, data analysis, and scientific writing during the summer school and thematic workshop conducted by Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) 3-21 November in Cotonou, Benin.

Held annually in different regions of the continent, the Afrobarometer summer school – offered in either French or English – provides young researchers with introductory courses in research design, survey methodology, and data analysis. The 2025 edition focused on using public opinion data to examine key issues such as democracy and governance, climate change, gender, migration, trade, and access to health care.

In parallel, the thematic workshop allowed researchers from the Afrobarometer network, academics, and practitioners to deepen their skills in quantitative methods. Its objectives included strengthening the understanding of multiple linear and logistic regression models, applying advanced methods to Afrobarometer survey themes, creating a collaborative learning environment, and facilitating networking opportunities for future research collaborations.

For many participants, this training represented a defining step in their career path.

For Toavina Rafidimanana, data manager at COEF-Ressources, Afrobarometer's national partner in Madagascar, the summer-school training broadened his knowledge of research methodology and refined his ability to interpret survey results for better evidence-based decision making. “This is an important step for the next stage of my career as a young researcher committed to the production and analysis of factual data for development," he added.

In the same vein, Farmata Diarra, a specialist in social and solidarity economy, emphasised that the Afrobarometer summer school is a rich training programme that strengthens young people's skills in processing and analysing data.

According to Eteke Ngoungou Yolande, an economist and a doctoral candidate at the University of Yaoundé II, participating in the Afrobarometer thematic workshop represents much more than an academic opportunity. “It’s a pivotal moment in my journey as a young researcher in governance, public policy, and development,” she stated. “Upon returning home, I intend to play an active role in raising awareness of Afrobarometer within scientific circles and to organise sessions with other young researchers to encourage them to integrate Afrobarometer data into their teaching, because this data is essential for better informing public policy in Africa.”

The training programmes form part of Afrobarometer’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of African researchers capable of producing high-quality data and strengthening evidence-based policy making across the continent.

About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 400,000+ interviews in 45 countries, representing the views of more than 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website (www.Afrobarometer.org) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool (http://apo-opa.co/481C6gY).

Visit us online at www.Afrobarometer.org.