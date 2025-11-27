The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Subregional Office for West Africa (SFW) held the 17th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting (MDT17) in Abidjan from 18 to 21 November 2025, under the theme: “Innovative Financing Mechanisms and Structural Reforms for Climate Adaptation.”

Over four days, MDT17 brought together experts, policymakers, farmers’ organizations, the private sector and partners for plenary sessions, thematic panels, poster presentations and field visits.

Organized in a hybrid format, the meeting was opened by Adama Kamara, Minister of Employment and Social Protection, and closed by Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Minister of State, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Crops.

A regional context marked by major challenges

This meeting comes at a time when West Africa faces critical challenges: food insecurity, the impacts of climate change, pressure on natural resources, rapid population growth and unplanned urbanization.

According to the Harmonized Framework (June–August 2025), 49.3 million people - 11.6% of the population of West Africa and Cameroon - are facing acute food insecurity (crisis level or worse).

Strong calls for action: political leadership and climate urgency

Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, FAO Subregional Coordinator for West Africa, stressed that these statistics remind us of the urgency to strengthen collective engagement. “The MDT is a strategic moment that brings countries, partners and experts together to guide FAO’s action and accelerate the transformation of agrifood systems,” she said.

The Ivorian Minister of State, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Crops, Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, delivered a clear message: “We can no longer wait. Projections are alarming: a 20 to 25 percent drop in yields for major crops by 2050 if we fail to act. Adaptation is not an option—it is a condition for the survival of our agrifood systems and our populations.”

Financing fair, effective and innovative climate adaptation

Adama Kamara, Minister of Employment and Social Protection, emphasized: “Adaptation is not optional; it is a vital necessity. Traditional financing mechanisms have reached their limits. We must activate innovative solutions and combine all available tools.”

In the same spirit, Minister of State, Adjoumani reaffirmed the Ivorian government’s commitments to: adopt ambitious national adaptation plans ; integrate food security and digitalization into the NDC; allocate 50% of domestic resources to adaptation; strengthen private investment through an enabling environment; and promote enhanced regional cooperation.

FAO’s catalytic role: flagship structural initiatives

FAO presented several key initiatives, including: Hand-in-Hand Initiative: an investment tool active in eight countries; Great Green Wall (SURAGGWA): a USD 222 million programme, including USD 150 million from the GCF; FAO Green Cities: active in more than 80 African cities; BIODAF Project: promoting biological valorization and the circular economy in West Africa.

“Collective intelligence, local innovation and shared responsibility are our greatest strengths. Solutions already exist—digital agriculture, circular economy, land restoration, innovative financing—and they are being driven by women, youth and communities,” said Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya.

Ayman Omer Ali Omer, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Africa, added: “Innovation without investment remains a pilot project. With strong partnerships, it becomes transformation.”

A strategic space for transforming agrifood systems

During MDT17, participants visited the Abel Center in Grand-Bassam – Living Soils, where they observed innovative practices such as the use of black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. “This approach perfectly illustrates circular agriculture: transforming organic waste into high-quality protein for poultry and aquaculture,” Tchicaya explained.

Participants also visited Banco National Park, providing an immersive experience in biodiversity and local culture that further strengthened cohesion among attendees.

The closing ceremony featured the award presentation for the poster competition, with Côte d’Ivoire winning first prize, followed by Cabo Verde (2nd prize) and Ghana (3rd prize).