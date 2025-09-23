23 September 2025, Technical experts from 14 African countries, multilateral development banks, development partners, and global health initiatives are convening in Johannesburg for a three-day Regional Technical Meeting on Innovative Financing for Health in Africa, co-organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the Global Fund.

“We are truly delighted to host this regional technical meeting as we collectively reflect on the challenges and opportunities before us in building sustainable and resilient health financing systems for our continent. Africa is at a turning point, and innovative thinking will be essential to ensure our resolutions translate into meaningful action. By applying innovative thinking, we can ensure that health financing reforms become meaningful action that strengthens our health systems and secures equity for our people,” said Dr Percy Mahlathi, Deputy Director General, Institutional Capacity, South Africa National Department of Health.

The meeting offers a collaborative platform for countries and partners to examine practical strategies to mobilize sustainable resources, improve alignment of financing flows, and scale up innovative mechanisms to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“This technical meeting is an opportunity for countries and partners to share practical experiences, co-create solutions, and strengthen alignment around national health financing priorities. The focus is on concrete, evidence- based approaches that countries can adapt and scale,” said Nertila Tavanxhi, Senior Manager- Health Financing Country Support- The Global Fund).

Health financing remains a major challenge across Africa. Out-of-pocket spending accounts for about 36% of total health expenditure, and nearly half of sub-Saharan African countries depend on external resources for more than one- third of their health spending — leaving them vulnerable to reductions in external funding.

The meeting aims to:

Mobilize and sustain domestic financing for health by exploring fiscal policies and innovative instruments that can expand health budgets and reduce donor dependency.

Enhance efficiency, alignment, and impact through improved partner coordination and integration of health financing within national frameworks.

Promote innovative approaches such as blended finance, social impact bonds, pooled procurement, and climate-health financing.

“Strengthening health financing is not just about finding more money, it is about using resources more strategically, aligning them with country priorities, and building resilient systems that deliver for everyone”, said Dr. Adelheid Werimo Onyango, Director of Health Systems&Services, WHO Regional Office for Africa. “This meeting allows us to bring technical expertise together to generate solutions that will sustain health gains and accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage.”

“Fiscal pressures and shifting external financing realities are testing our ability to sustain the health gains of the past two decades. Yet, this challenge also presents us with an opportunity: to rethink our approaches and mobilize sustainable, country-led, and innovative financing solutions that will strengthen resilience, equity, and progress toward Universal Health Coverage” said Ms Shenaaz El-Halabi, Country Representative, WHO South Africa. “Innovative financing is not only about new instruments, but also about new partnerships, new ways of sharing risk, and stronger commitments to align resources with national priorities.”

Over three days, participants will engage in keynote presentations, country case studies, peer learning, and ideation sessions. The agenda highlights country-led innovations including:

Ghana’s Medical Trust Fund and removal of caps on VAT revenue for health insurance.

South Africa’s pioneering TB Social Impact Bond, linking financing to measurable health outcomes. •

Tanzania and Nigeria’s advances in pooled procurement and local pharmaceutical production.

The meeting will culminate in the development of country ideation maps, outlining pipelines for innovative financing opportunities and a commitment to establish a regional community of practice to sustain momentum and foster ongoing collaboration.