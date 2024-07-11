To catch up with the unvaccinated (zero-dose), and under-vaccinated children, the Ministry of Health with support from the World Health Organisation, (WHO) implemented a catch-up vaccination campaign from 29 April to 4th May in all 10 districts. The catch-up vaccination campaign recorded a high turnout in many communities with 12,447 children reached with Measles Rubella(MR).

The objectives of this vaccination campaign were; to develop district and health facility micro-plans, and mobilize all communities to vaccinate all unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children.

Speaking during the launch of the African Vaccination Week in Quthing district, the Minister of Health, Mr. Selibe Mochoboraone encouraged parents and guardians to take their children for vaccination. “We call on all parents to ensure their children’s routine vaccinations are up to date. It is the best thing we can do for ourselves, our families, and our communities”, says Minister Mochoboroane.

Representing WHO Country Representative, Dr. Mesfin Zbelo reiterated WHO's commitment to giving the Government of Lesotho the necessary support in ensuring that every individual has access to life-saving vaccines.

“Vaccination is not merely a medical intervention; it is a fundamental human right”, says Dr. Zbelo.

This year’s African Vaccination Week was an opportunity to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of, WHO’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). With the launch of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, in 1974 by WHO, the programme grew and widened, moving from the initially targeted six diseases (diphtheria, measles, polio, tetanus, tuberculosis, and whooping cough) to 14 vaccine-preventable diseases.

This initiative has proven particularly effective in bridging the vaccine access gap by reaching populations with limited access to regular health services.