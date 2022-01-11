Dubai, UAE : Serco Middle East recognized Advanced Watertek as ‘Best Contractor’ for supporting SERCO in achieving their ‘Zero Harm Vision’. Health & Safety standards followed throughout the year were considered for the nomination and award.

Advanced Watertek has been contracted by Serco Middle East to maintain and repair Water Treatment Systems at their sites in Dubai. Highest safety standards were upheld through all operational procedures, resulting in ‘zero incidents’ in the year.

Founder and Managing Director of Advanced Watertek said “This award is a recognition of our exemplary health and safety standards. I would like to thank the operations and maintenance team at Advanced Watertek ensuring safe operations at all times.”

-Ends-

About Advanced Watertek

Advanced Watertek is a leading OEM for membrane-based water treatment solutions, headquartered in Australia and having offices in the UAE and Oman. Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems to the oil & gas, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B and mining industries, among others. Advanced Watertek is certified by Lloyds Register for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001: 2018 standards. Know more: www.advancedwatertek.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022