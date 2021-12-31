New Alhosn App update reflects ADEK commitment to utilize data and technology to foster transparency and encourage higher vaccination rates across school communities in partnership with Alhosn National Health System

School-specific data will be updated every two weeks to ensure parents have transparent vaccination rate data across their children’s classrooms, macro bubbles and schools

Blue Schools initiative continues to drive the Abu Dhabi education ecosystem’s return to normalcy

Abu Dhabi, United Arabi Emirates : Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Alhosn National Health System have announced the emirate’s pioneering Abu Dhabi Blue School initiative has been integrated into the Alhosn App. The initiative’s integration into the official COVID-19 testing channel for health authorities in the UAE reflects ADEK’s commitment to collaborate with all partners and government stakeholders to foster transparency, encourage optimal vaccination rates, and ensure the health and safety of the Abu Dhabi school community.

“After working closely with parents to ensure maximum transparency in numerous education continuation decisions throughout the last academic year, and the first term of the current year, our commitment to the health and safety of Abu Dhabi’s student and school communities remains our primary priority,” said HE Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK Undersecretary.

“Our objective is to deliver maximum transparency; by integrating Abu Dhabi Blue Schools as a dedicated feature in the Alhosn App we are enabling parents to view accurate vaccination rate data across their children’s classrooms, macrobubbles and schools. We believe this honest, responsible and private utilization of data will afford increased visibility and encourage more parents to play their role in fostering health and safety across the emirate’s education ecosystem.”

As of December 30, Abu Dhabi parents can update their Alhosn App through the AppStore and GooglePlay, add their children to their personal accounts, and access updated school information through the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools feature. To ensure student privacy, school and classroom vaccination insights will appear as anonymized percentages and numbers.

“Our team is committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure our communities remain safe and healthy during the pandemic. By working with ADEK to integrate transparent vaccination rates across the Abu Dhabi school community within the Alhosn App via Alhosn National Health System, we are underlining exactly why the emirate’s collaborative response to the pandemic continues to set new global benchmarks,” said Alhosn National Health Team.

“The emirate’s leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to Abu Dhabi being named the MENA region’s safest city by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cites Index,” added HE Al Hammadi. “Our globally regarded response is the result of close cooperation among all relevant stakeholders, as evidenced by ADEK’s collaboration with the Alhosn National Health System team, which demonstrates how data utilization and cutting-edge technology can boost transparency and reassure parents about the health and safety of their children.”

With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools feature on the Alhosn App, school’s vaccination numbers and percentages for in-class students will be updated every fortnight.

“While vaccination of students below 16 years old remains optional, we are confident that parents will continue to foster health and safety of school communities with further vaccination uptake in the new year,” concluded HE Al Hammadi.

Launched in October 2021, the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative encourages immunization of all students to increase protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The initiative offers Abu Dhabi schools a clear roadmap to normalcy by providing customized privileges based on student vaccination rates.

Since its launch, the initiative has helped drive increased vaccination uptake among Private and Charter School students, with 45 of schools already moving to the Yellow tier, 22 to the Green tier, and 2 schools to the Blue tier after achieving 85%+ vaccination rates for students attending schools physically.

To learn more about ADEK’s Blue Schools Initiative, school tiers and privileges, and the new feature on Alhosn App, please visit: https://pass.adek.gov.ae/blue-schools-initiative

