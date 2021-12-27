PHOTO
AMMAN - The Learning-Programs Solutions Department at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) launched the Arabic Language Learning Platform: (courses.arabicfluency.com) which falls under the services of the ‘Arabic Fluency Program – (TAGArabic.Global)’.
The Program includes Arabic language learning books, Arabic Fluency Placement Test, in addition to Arabic language training courses for native and non-native Arabic speakers physically and virtually.
The e-Platform provides specialized courses for teaching Arabic through videos, audio recordings, and interactive exercises, not to forget translated Arabic educational videos into English. Moreover, TAG.Global is in the process of offering this service in other languages such as Spanish, French, Chinese, Indian, Russian, and others.
Executive Director of the Learning-Programs Solutions Department at TAG.Global, Mr. Maher Abu-Zer, stated that the Platform offers a great opportunity for those who are interested in learning Arabic easily, as they can have access from where ever they are located to study Arabic.
He further pointed out that TAG.Global has developed the Arabic Language Learning Platform by professional, academic and educational experts in Arabic language, information technology and web design at TAG.Global’s Learning-Programs Solutions and Web Departments.
It is worth mentioning that the launch of the Arabic Fluency Program – (TAGArabic.Global) comes as a contribution and commitment of “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global” in disseminating and promoting the Arabic language and culture globally, as well as to ensure standardization of language command of Arabic language for both native and non-native speakers based on specified criteria.
