Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU), the largest private university in the UAE, continues to strengthen its relationship with leading Malaysian academic institutions, further enhancing ADU's growing portfolio of partnerships with prominent universities around the world. These partnerships, which were discussed during a visit from a Malaysian delegation led by Dato’ Professor Dr. Husaini Omar, Director General of the Ministry of Higher Education in Malaysia and 30 delegates from 10 prestigious Malaysian universities, will enable the University to provide its students with valuable knowledge transfer and exchange opportunities. During the visit, attended by Mr. Ahmad Razaly, Consul of Education at the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai, the two parties discussed culture, academics and knowledge exchange.

The discussions focused on the mutual goals shared by ADU and Malaysian universities, including promoting and establishing partnerships to develop, support and enhance academic research, educational programs and training opportunities.

ADU and selected Malaysian universities, specifically the member universities of ASEAN International for Mobility Students (AIMS), discussed several avenues for collaboration, including knowledge exchange in research and scientific expertise. The ASEAN International Mobility for Students (AIMS) initiative is a vibrant student mobility program for citizens of all Southeast Asia Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) member countries.

Dr. Waqar Ahmed, ADU Chancellor, said, "We are proud to foster meaningful collaborations with leading Malaysian universities, focusing on providing students with exceptional opportunities for knowledge exchange and development across several fields. As a pioneering educational institution in the region, ADU continuously strives to improve its curriculum, environment and facilities by collaborating globally with top-tier universities and professionals. Our relationships with leading local and global academic institutions support us in providing ADU students with a rich educational journey and a foundation for a brighter future."

Dato’ Professor Dr. Husaini Omar, said “Our partnership will surely help our universities and AIMS expand the network of contacts that will bring benefits to our respective nations. I look forward to discussions that will lead to fresh insights, new ideas and enhance cooperation between Malaysian universities and ADU at all levels.”

ADU's College of Business (CoB) recently signed an MoU with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), which is ranked 141 in the QS Global World University Rankings. This partnership will focus on student and faculty exchange with Malaysian partners and research. UKM will host ADU students on a week-long visit to experience a new culture as part of the collaboration. In addition, three teaching scholars from UKM visited ADU's CoB during the summer to lecture on Business, Management, Organizational Behavior, and Business Research Methods.

ADU also signed an agreement with the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), one of Asia's top Mass Communication Schools. The collaboration will include student exchange programs, joint studies, research, and training activities. These activities will allow students to experience the vibrant cultural diversity of both countries. USM is Malaysia's premier research university and one of the top public universities in Malaysia. It is ranked 147 in the QS Global World University Rankings 2022.

