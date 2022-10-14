Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council held its first meeting in 2022, which was led by the Chairwoman of the Council Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim. The meeting addressed the Council’s strategic objectives and creative initiatives for the upcoming period to enhance women’s contribution to the sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The members of the Council discussed opportunities to enable women to reach new levels in the business and investment sector.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council: H.E. Dr. Khadija Al Ameri, H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, H.E. Marwa Al Mansoori, and H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais. The meeting was held at ‘Architecture', one of the unique projects in Mamsha Al Saadiyat, launched by Emirati entrepreneur Noran Al Bannai, which reflects the Council's efforts to support businesses launched by female entrepreneurs across various sectors in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “The Council plays a key role in enhancing the competitiveness of women in the market. Women have an active role in strengthening trade and investment relations with countries across the world, and have made a series of achievements which have inspired future generations.”

“The Council aims to foster an entrepreneurial culture and encourage ambitious women to develop their projects and expand their business in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We appreciate the support of our wise leadership in this field, as well as the Emirate’s competitive advantages, such as advanced infrastructure and diverse investment opportunities in vital sectors, to drive our growth and success” H.E. added.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council discussed its upcoming initiatives to support women and entrepreneurs, by providing them with the required advice to launch their business in the emirate and the UAE. The Council will build effective partnerships with the government and the private sector, and strengthen cooperation with local and international business councils.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), was established in 2001 to encourage women to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. The Council supports women by providing training and development, consultancy services, legislative and technical guidance, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among business women, to enhance productivity and raise product quality.