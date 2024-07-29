8.5 per cent growth in domestic delivery shipments

12 per cent growth in international outbound postal shipments and 42 per cent in international inbound postal shipments

38 per cent growth in volume of financial transactions

22 per cent increase in the number of printed financial and non-financial cards

7X, formerly known as Emirates Post Group and the leading enabler of the trade, transport and logistics sectors, announced the operational results for the first half of 2024, showcasing significant achievements and growth.

These results demonstrate the Group’s commitment and ongoing efforts to enable the logistics, digital and financial services at the local and regional levels. The performance results highlight the operations of Emirates Post, EMX and the Electronic Documentation Centre, as well as FINTX, which includes Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash.

The report revealed a 12 per cent increase in international outbound postal shipments and a 42 per cent growth in international inbound postal shipments through International Express Mail Service (EMS) and parcel delivery, compared to the same period last year.

There was also a rise of 8.5 per cent in the domestic last-mile and courier shipments, which marks a significant increase as compared to the first half of 2023. With the launch of EMX in February 2024 and 7X’s continuous efforts to enable its subsidiaries to expand the customer base and international shipping destinations, the volume of international inbound shipments and transshipment have increased significantly.

Furthermore, the group witnessed a 38 per cent growth in financial transactions and recorded a 22 per cent increase in the volume of printed financial and non-financial cards. These figures signify a remarkable increase compared to those reported during the first half of last year.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Our results in the first half of 2024 reflect the strength of our diverse portfolio. With the support of a strong operating network and forward-thinking business methodology, we have succeeded in achieving our targets amidst the ongoing challenges within our industries. We are optimistic that the second half of the year will bring even more success, particularly with the new products and services to be launched by our subsidiaries with 7X’s support. We will continue to strengthen our efforts in digitalisation, eCommerce, logistics, and financial inclusion, while supporting the UAE’s economic growth.”

7X is committed to further strengthening its brand position across business sectors. The group aims to continue encouraging its subsidiaries to make strong contributions with their product offerings and digital services, thereby supporting the trade, transport, and logistics sectors locally, regionally, and globally.