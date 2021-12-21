The event was held in association with the Dubai Saturday Clubs, an initiative of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Global STEM prodigy Gitanjali Rao and young Emirati trailblazers Dana and Adeeb Al Blooshi deliver inspiring messages to the next generation of talent

Program highlights STEM education as the future of science through long-term collaboration with Dubai Saturday Clubs

Dubai, UAE : 3M, in partnership with Dubai Saturday Clubs, held its Science at Home Program at the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of Expo Knowledge and Learning Week. The program, which supports science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and quality education programming, focuses on engaging children between the ages of 12-15 years through educational Do-It-Yourself (DIY) science experiments.

The event, attended by 20 children from different schools across Dubai, hosted inspiring stories from Gitanjali Rao, an active proponent of the principles of STEM, and young Emirati trailblazers Dana and Adeeb Al Blooshi who are contributing to the UAE’s vision to create a widespread culture of innovation.

The program was organized at the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held under the theme, “The Future is Human” in the Opportunity District. The pavilion is welcoming visitors of all ages for an interactive and enriching experience that takes them through an inspiring journey of education in the UAE as well as the future of education, skilling and work. As part of the event, children also had the opportunity to interact directly with Deema Soufi, a 3M Application Engineer who shared insights on the future of STEM careers with the next generation of aspiring scientists and STEM leaders.

Maitha Ali, Programme Designer for Dubai Saturday Clubs at the KHDA, said: “Dubai Saturday Clubs is a platform for knowledge sharing and introduces students to careers of the future. These workshops are hosted in collaboration with universities, industry experts and pioneers, who work together to spark curiosity and passion in young minds. It’s inspiring to see the energy and enthusiasm of these students and we’re grateful to our partners for supporting the Saturday Clubs initiative.”

Delivering the opening remarks on 3M’s Science at Home Program, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa, said: “As a science company, 3M recognizes that STEM education is critical to the future of science, and that a lack of access to education and training are among the biggest threats to the future of innovation. Through our collaboration with Dubai Saturday Clubs, we are confident that we can inspire and equip the next generation of scientists and STEM leaders, and Expo 2020 Dubai’s Knowledge & Learning Week, held in association with Dubai Cares, is the best platform to do so.”

Key takeaways from the event included learnings and insights from Dana and Adeeb Al Blooshi on their journey through science, including their NASA training sessions and what drives them to succeed. They also talked about the importance of parental support and how the education sector must continue to innovate to keep up with technology. Dana Al Blooshi also touched upon her passion for space and what the first female UAE astronaut has done for equality.

Gitanjali Rao shared her experiences and how she used scientific innovative skills to mitigate social issues such as the rise of cyberbullying, and limited access to potable drinking water.

The 3M Science at Home initiative continues to provide parents, teachers and young children with the ability to enrich their minds through the use of e-learning methods that allow fun and easy-to-replicate science experiments. Science is innovative, so are people. The goal of the program is to empower the youth to take the initiative of using science and technology to offer life-solutions in the 21st-century.

As a global advocate for STEM, which is key to the future of innovation, 3M is focused on accelerating its efforts in line with its commitment to creating greater equity in communities, business practices and workplaces. Recently, 3M announced it is setting a new global, education-focused goal that will advance economic equity by creating five million unique STEM and Skilled Trades learning experiences for underrepresented individuals by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, 3M collaborated with Dubai Saturday Clubs to encourage virtual live experiments conducted with the help of 3M Application Engineers.

Science at Home was launched globally in 2020 at the onset of COVID-19 to help the educators drive their STEM programs. 3M believes science education should be readily available: on demand where and when students are ready to learn. With 3M Science at Home, teachers and families have free access to resources that can help inspire a child.

Science At Home is a series of science experiment videos that feature 3M scientists and special guests using common household items to make STEM learning as accessible as possible while also showing kids, ages 12-15, that they can connect science to just about anything.

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is playing a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises.

To learn more about 3M Science at Home, visit www.3M.com/scienceathome.

About Dubai Saturday Clubs (DSC)

Dubai Saturday Clubs (an initiative of the KHDA), is a fun and exciting educational program for Dubai’s students aged 12 to 15. The idea for Saturday Clubs was inspired by the UK's National Arts and Design Saturday Clubs. Thanks to our partnership with all our collaborators so far students will have great opportunities to enhance and benefit from their passion, as well as hone their skills and talents in the aspects of creativity, co-operation and communication, which are the cornerstone of living in a healthy, happy and highly productive environment.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through our theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, they aim to host a World Expo that inspires people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

