Dubai UAE: One of the best features of modern mobile devices is how easily users can customize their appearance to fit their personal style, a brand-new outfit, or their current mood. Our favorite daily gadgets have evolved into a means of self-expression, and Huawei has a longstanding tradition of stellar product design, providing consumers with some of the market's most aesthetically distinctive smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. When attractive looks are coupled with the enormous array of themes readily available on HUAWEI Themes, personalization takes off to a whole new level.

Now, HUAWEI Themes, in partnership with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), brings an entire universe of award-winning photography to all HUAWEI smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches through a new, exclusive series of Themes Collections. The new collections fall into 12 separate thematic categories: Love of the Earth, Happiness, Beauty of light and others. Every collection has been meticulously curated to include the most artistic and inspiring photographs from the HIPA competition over the years.

HIPA is a prestigious international photography award established in Dubai in order to encourage and spread the culture of photography both regionally and internationally. The Award is open to all talented photographers across the globe, and it additionally promotes national talent, which will in turn attract international art and cultural attention. What’s more, the Award highlights how Dubai is rapidly developing into one of the most artistically conscious and established cities in the world.

Through this collaboration, HIPA enabled HUAWEI Themes with a free access to their 12 annual books to select the pictures and adapt them into HUAWEI Themes and Watch Faces. By doing so, HUAWEI Themes helped HIPA increase the exposure and awareness on the inspiring stories behind each of these photos. The first HUAWEI Themes Collection in collaboration with HIPA has just been released, covering the “Love of the Earth” thematic category. Users of HUAWEI devices have the opportunity to delve into a selection of breathtaking, award-winning photographs portraying our planet in its wilderness and uniqueness. Each week, HUAWEI Themes and HIPA will be launching new Theme Collections brimming with creativity, originality, and imagination.

“We are delighted to introduce the new HUAWEI Themes Collections, which are centered on award-winning HIPA photographs and have been created to place artistic creativity in the hands of the users of our extensive range of mobile devices,” said Mr. William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation. “Huawei actively supports Dubai's visionary leadership's commitment to encouraging and advancing art, culture, and innovation, and we are confident that these new Themes Collections will help spread the culture of photography and the work of photographers across the world.”

Secretary General of HIPA, Ali Khalifa Bin Thalith Al Humairi, said: We have collaborated with Huawei Themes to create a new style that inspires creative individuals to capture moments of boundless joy. The diverse range of features and ideas incorporated in this collection provides audiences with an array of styles to suit all preferences. Carefully curated, the Huawei Themes collection of images possesses the ability to inspire photographers, aesthetes and visual artists to take a qualitative leap in their artistic pursuits.

HUAWEI Themes turns HUAWEI smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches into a bold expression of self-identity via an endless array of themes, fonts, watch faces, Always-on Display (AOD) options, wallpapers, and ringtones. Whether sportive, casual, smart-chic, or elegant, HUAWEI Themes ensures that your style and personality will be reflected on your HUAWEI mobile devices. Simply open the HUAWEI Themes app to access a fascinating universe of personalization and artistic exploration.

