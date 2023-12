London Stock Exchange Group’s Claire Dorrian said 80% of asset managers are incorporating sustainable assets into their portfolios, and that the green economy has a market capitalisation of $6.5 trillion

Zawya met Claire Dorrian, London Stock Exchange Group’s head of sustainable finance, capital markets and post trade, to hear her views on COP28 progress on climate finance as well as LSEG’s role in the event and the future of the sector. Watch the Zawya video here.

