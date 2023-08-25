The average person in the UAE spends 602 dirhams ($164) every month on grocery bills, according to a new study

The UAE ranked 23rd out of 105 countries in food spending per capita, accounting for 13.6% of total consumer expenditure per month. Watch the Zawya video here.

