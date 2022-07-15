The impact of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve on the GCC will be limited

The current elevated oil prices will dampen any adverse growth impact of the monetary tightening. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022