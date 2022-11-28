Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties and son of DAMAC Founder Hussain Sajwani, talks about why he entered the real estate market and his plans to scale up his new business. Watch the video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022