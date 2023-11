FUSE, a Dubai-based startup, is steering the course towards green mobility by converting classic car engines into electric. FUSE aims to offset carbon emissions in the region by deploying electric conversion kits into all types of commercial vehicles. Watch the Zawya interview here.

