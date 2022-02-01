MANAMA: SICO announced yesterday that the Bahrain Liquidity Fund (BLF), now in its sixth year, has continued to make a major impact on the average daily traded volume (ADTV) of the Bahrain Bourse. The Bahrain Bourse ADTV has reached BD800,000 ($2.1 million) in 2021.

Commenting, SICO’s chief capital markets officer Fadhel Makhlooq said: “The fund had a positive impact on the BHB despite its reduced size, resulting from paying back in cash a total of 20 per cent of the fund’s size to its shareholders over the past six years.

BLF transactions in 2021 represented 34pc of the total ADTV on the bourse compared to 30pc recorded in 2020.

The increase in the participation rate over the previous year is a clear manifestation of the fund’s role as a liquidity enhancer during liquidity downturn.

In terms of returns, the BLF has generated 11.4pc, the highest return since inception.

This return includes cash paid back to the fund’s unitholders.

“We are extremely proud of these results that are a reflection of SICO’s capabilities as a market maker,” said Mr Makhlooq.

“Since its launch in 2016, the BLF has had a huge impact on investor sentiment, market volumes, valuations, and performance,” he added

