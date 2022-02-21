RIYADH: Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group has launched a $100 million diversified sukuk fund.

The fund, which will invest primarily in sukuks from the GCC, will follow Sharia principles, according to the company.


The deal follows GFH's agreement with Credit Suisse regarding financial and fund administration services.

“Global borrowers have issued more than $23 billion of Shari’a-compliant debt in 2021 and global sukuk supply is expected to accelerate in 2022. The GFH Sukuk Fund aims to capitalise on post-pandemic economic growth and recovery,” the head of asset management at GFH, Salem Patel, said.

GFH seeks to provide investors with above average returns by using active asset allocation, credit selection, optimal leverage, and duration management.

GFH won Best Islamic Investment Bank at the 2019 World Islamic Banking Conference and Best Sukuk Deal of the Year at the MEA Finance Awards in November 2021.

