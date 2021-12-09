Riyadh – Naseej International Trading Company has succeeded to decrease its accumulated losses to SAR 41.12 million at the end of November this year.

The new value represents 19.4% of the SAR 211.63 million capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

The accumulated losses’ reduction was driven by Naseej International’s SAR 150 million capital hike through a rights issue.

In September, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) nodded for the company to raise its capital.

Naseej International earlier announced that its accumulated losses reached SAR 16.489 million as in the financial results of the first half (H1) of 2021.