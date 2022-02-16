PHOTO
Riyadh - The shareholders of Saudi Industrial Exports Company (SIEC) approved the board’s recommendation to reduce the capital to SAR 21.60 million by cancelling 4.32 million shares, representing 66.66% of the capital.
The new capital will be distributed over 2.16 million shares, compared to 6.48 million shares valued at SAR 64.8 million prior to the cut, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The capital reduction decision aims to restructure the capital and amortise SAR 43.32 million of the accumulated losses registered on 30 September 2021.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.