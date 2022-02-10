Also known as Almrakez, the company registered a net profit of SR327 million ($87 million), down from SR359 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profits was mainly caused by a 15.4 percent increase in cost of revenue due to pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions.

The company's poor performance was also attributed to a rise in expenses, and a fall in other income, the company said in a bourse statement.

Despite the fall in profitability, Almrakez saw an increase in revenues by 7.7 percent year-on-year as activity recovered across ACC’s malls.

Most recently, it was announced that a unit owned by Arabian Centres is establishing a digital consumer microfinance company worth SR55 million.