The first company to debut, Gas Arabian Services, had finalized the qualified investors' book-building with a coverage of 47.58 times the total shares offered.
Consequently, the final offer price was fixed at SR90 ($24) per share.
Having been a family business for 30 years, the firm aims to spend an average of 2 years on Nomu before moving to the main market, Faisal Al-Dabal, CEO of the firm, earlier told Asharq.
Headquartered in Dammam, the company has long-term strategic relationships with 28 international companies in the trade sector, according to Al-Dabal.
The second listing to take place is of Obeikan Glass Co.
Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass was founded in 2007 and specializes in glass manufacturing and retail.
The company earlier set its price guidance at SR68 per share, which is a reference for the debut price of the stock.
Both initial public offerings were led by FALCOM Financial Services and obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority in December.
