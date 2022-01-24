Riyadh - The board of Arabian Centres Company (ACC) has approved, on 23 January, to distribute cash dividends worth SAR 356.25 million for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

The Saudi listed company will pay a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for a total of 475 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

ACC noted that the dividends for H1-21/22, which ended on 30 September 2021, represent 7.5% of the capital.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 26 January and 14 February, respectively.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first six months of FY21/22, the net profits of ACC decreased by 17.8% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 217.1 million, compared to SAR 264.2 million.