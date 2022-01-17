PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weighs mixed China data, Brent clears 2021 highs
* Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as yields gain on Fed rate hike bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls
EGYPT
* Egypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to $1.92 bln in FY 2022-2023
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Exchange Announces Listing And Trading Shares Of AME On Nomu
* Saudi Exchange Announces Listing And Trading Shares Of Alwasail On Nomu
* Al Rajhi Bank Gets SAMA Approval On Completion Of Acquisition Of Ejada Systems
* Alujain Holding Says PP Complex Of Natpet Will Shutdown For Turnaround Maintenance
* Scientific And Medical Equipment House IPO Price Range Set At SAR 45-52 Per Share - Adviser
* Bindawood Holding Board Approves Establishing An Unit Specialized In Solutions And Technical Projects
* Knowledge Economic City Signs Contract To Build Bus Station With Retail Shops
KUWAIT
* Jazeera Airways Upgraded To Premier Market Of Bourse Kuwait
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* Doha Bank Closes 2-Year Transaction Of CHF 175 Mln
OMAN
* Oman International Development & Investment FY Group Profit Falls
* National Gas FY Group Loss Widens
* Oman's Majan Glass FY Loss Narrows
* Oman National Engineering And Investment FY Consol Profit Rises
* Al Omaniya Financial Services FY Profit Rises
* Al Fajar Al Alamia Posts H1 Group Profit
* Ooredoo Oman Q4 Profit Falls
* Oman's Dhofar Tourism Posts FY Loss
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH Group to spin out infrastructure and real estate assets-statement
