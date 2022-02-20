RIYADH: Kamco Investment Co. has seen its profit increase to $33 million in 2021, compared to $8.3 million the previous year.

The increase in profits was attributed to an increase in fees from asset listings and earnings from associated companies, according to a report by the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

Kamco’s board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 10 fils per share, according to a press release.

Founded in 1998, Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2003 with an authorized capital of $110 million.

Kamco managed 22 transactions in 2021 worth $4.8 billion, and expanded across the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE.