DUBAI - Saudi Arabia has tightened price guidance for a dual-tranche bond deal comprising a tranche of six-year Islamic bonds and 10-year conventional notes after demand topped $24 billion, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

Guidance was tightened 25 basis points (bps) from initial guidance to 110 bps over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for the sukuk and 155 bps over UST for the 10-year bonds, the document showed. The bonds are expected to price later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Angus MacSwan)