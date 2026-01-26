In an effort to embark on the construction of Kogi State International Airport and the Lokoja International Market, the state government has announced plans to raise a ₦50 billion Sukuk bond to fast-track the construction of the two projects, with the government targeting March 2026 for the commencement of construction.

The plan was unveiled at an investor engagement and market sensitisation forum in Abuja, where the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, said the Sukuk would be asset-backed, infrastructure-focused and aligned with the state’s long-term development framework.

Idris said the bond programme was designed to accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure and not as a response to fiscal pressure.

ALSO READ: Akwa Ibom: Police debunk claim officer caused accident involving schoolchildren

“This ₦50 billion Sukuk is strictly for infrastructure. It is dedicated to the Kogi State International Airport and the Lokoja International Market,” he said.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council and the House of Assembly had approved the transaction, while the government had also applied for an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) from the Federal Government to strengthen investor confidence.

According to him, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed that the state should move swiftly, with March set as the target period for fund release and construction take-off.

“Our target is March. If it shifts slightly, it will not derail the project, but we are determined to avoid unnecessary delays,” Idris said.

The Sukuk, structured as a senior unsecured Ijara Sukuk, will be issued at ₦1,000 per unit, with a total programme size of ₦50 billion and a tenure of between five and seven years. It will be offered through a book-building process, with a minimum subscription of ₦5 million.

Managing Director of AVA Capital Group, Kayode Fadahunsi, said the projects were structured to generate revenue capable of supporting repayment.

He explained that the funds would be monitored through multiple oversight layers, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a Sharia Advisory Board, and an independent Project Management Committee, which will provide quarterly reports to stakeholders.

Addressing concerns on pricing and listing platforms, Fadahunsi said Sukuk instruments were generally competitively priced and could be listed on either the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) or FMDQ for secondary market trading.

Officials also clarified that any call option on the Sukuk would only arise after the completion and delivery of the underlying assets, in line with Sukuk requirements.

On security, Idris said the state had strengthened safety measures through the deployment of surveillance drones, training of over 1,050 hunters across local government areas, and the absorption of vigilante operatives into the civil service.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

