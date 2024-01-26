Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced the successful completion of a bond issuance under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Program in the international capital markets. Under this program, a $1bn tranche was issued on 23 January 2024 that matures on 30 January 2029 with a coupon rate of 4.875% per annum.

The Reg S issue attracted strong interest from investors around the world which reflected their confidence in QNB Groups financial strength and its position as the largest financial institution in the MEA region.

This also reflected investors trust in QNB Groups strategy over the coming years.

The highly successful issue attracted strong interest by key global investors, leading to the issuance being heavily oversubscribed.

The proceeds of this issue will be utilized for general banking purposes.

The issue was arranged and offered through a syndicate of Joint Lead Managers that included Barclays, CACIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, QNB Capital, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered Bank.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

