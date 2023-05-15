KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait announced on Monday the allocation of issuance of bonds and tawarruq valued at KD 340 million (about USD 1.1 billion).

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the bank said that the value of the first issuance amounted to KD 240 million (about USD 792 million) for six months with a return rate of 4.375 percent.

The value of the second issuance amounted to KD 100 million (about USD 330 million) for one year with a return rate of 4.500 percent.

On May 8, the Central Bank of Kuwait announced the allocation of issuing bonds and securitization of 320 million Kuwaiti Dinars (about USD 1.05 billion) for three months term.

