MUMBAI: India's REC has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 50 billion rupees ($602 million) for the sale of bonds maturing in two years and three months and in five years, three bankers said on Monday.

They added that the state-run company has invited coupon and commitment bids later in the day.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on May 27: Issuer Tenure Issue size (in Bidding Rating Coupon bln rupees)* date (in %) REC 2 years and 3 7.70 25 May 27 AAA (Crisil, months Icra) REC 5 years 7.58 25 May 27 AAA (Crisil, Icra) THDC 10 years 7.76 7.50 May 27 AA+ (India India Ratings) Tata 3 years and 2 8.09 8.50 May 24 AAA (Crisil, Capital Housing Aug months (yield) Icra) 2027 reissue National 3 year 1 month To be 20+20 May 28 AAA (Careedge, Housing Bank and 14 days decided India Ratings) 5 years 8.65 2.50+2.50 May 27 AA+ (Icra, Cholamandalam India Ratings) Investment LIC 10 years To be 10+20 May 28 AAA (Crisil) Housing Finance decided *Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues ($1 = 83.0575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



