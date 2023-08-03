MUMBAI: India's online bond trading platform NDS-OM is facing technical issues and has stopped working completely, several traders said on Thursday.

"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," a trader with a state-run bank, who did not want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media, said.

Benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was last traded at 7.1908% as of 11:33 a.m. IST, according to the Clearing Corporation of India's website. (Reporting by Savio Shetty and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)