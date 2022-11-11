MUMBAI: The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.47 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.14% to 7.45%, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders. Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max rupees) 7.38% 2027 70 7.14% 7.11% 7.15% 7.26% 2032 120 7.26% 7.24% 7.27% 7.36% 2052 90 7.45% 7.44% 7.47% ($1 = 80.7500 Indian rupees)

