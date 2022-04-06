LONDON- France's borrowing costs extended their rise on Wednesday as markets became worried about the country's presidential election, while U.S. Treasuries extended their sell-off as investors awaited the minutes from the March Fed meeting.

Stock markets were down, with traders considering the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs, extending the sell-off that saw the U.S. 10-year yield rise more than 50 bps last month on expectations of Fed rate hikes.

Analysts partly attributed the latest upward move in yields to Fed Governor Lael Brainard saying she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

Investors are waiting for the minutes from the Fed meeting, which are due at 1800 GMT, to give clues as to how quickly the Fed could reduce its bond holdings and raise interest rates.

"What will be interesting to see is whether they reveal any details on the thinking behind the Fed’s forecast of a decline in inflation towards 2-2.5% despite a red hot labor market," Unicredit analysts said in a note to clients.

At 1111 GMT, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 8 basis points on the day, at 2.63%, having touched a three-year high of 2.659% earlier in the session.

In Europe, the benchmark 10-year German bond yield was up 5 bps, at 0.663%, holding just below last month's high .

A key market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations rose to 2.3553%, its highest level since February, 2013.

The French 10-year yield extended gains to hit its highest since 2015, at 1.223%, as investors worried about the risks of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron in this month's presidential elections. The first-round vote will be held on Sunday.

"From a markets perspective, a second Macron term would likely be viewed as representing stability and continuity, and taken as the most benign outcome. By contrast a Le Pen victory, would likely be taken very negatively by the market given her Eurosceptic leanings," wrote RBC analysts in a note to clients.

"We think the risks going into the election for adverse market reaction (are) still elevated."

France's 10-year yield was up 5 bps on the day at 1.206%.

France's 5-year yield was near its highest since 2014 , and the 30-year yield was close to its highest since 2019.

The spread between French and German 10-year yields, which reached its widest since April, 2020 on Tuesday, narrowed. Still, at 53.5 bps, it is at levels not seen since 2020 .

Portugal was set to raise 3 billion euros from a new 10-year bond at a syndicated debt sale, which saw demand of over 15.5 billion euros, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Ed Osmond)



Reuters