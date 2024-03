Egypt’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds climbed by over 2 cents after the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) hiked interest rates by 600 basis points (bps) and the Egyptian pound hit a fresh low record against the US dollar, Reuters reported, citing Tradeweb data.

Egypt’s USD bonds due for repayment in 2047 jumped by 2.6 cents, reaching 82.3 cents, the data revealed.

