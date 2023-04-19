Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 40 billion through two auctions on Wednesday, 19 April, according to official data.

The first offering stood at EGP 23 billion and will mature in 91 days on 25 July 2023.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 17 billion, holding a tenor of 273 days until 23 January 2024.

With a three-year maturity period until 25 April 2026, the CBE issued floating-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 1 billion.

Earlier this week, the central bank auctioned T-bills and T-bonds at a total value of EGP 39.75 billion over three tranches.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).