LONDON - Egypt's government bonds suffered a sell-off on the international debt markets on Wednesday after the country's central bank chief Tarek Amer unexpectedly resigned and took up an advisor role for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The falls were between 0.6 and 1.7 cents on the dollar, with many of the country's longer-dated bonds seeing the larger moves.

Concerns about Egypt's debt levels saw some of its bonds fall to less than half of their face value in July, although they have enjoyed something of a bounce this month as the global appetite for riskier assets has improved.

