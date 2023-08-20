The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 40 billion through two auctions on Sunday, 20 August.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 23 billion, holding a tenor of 91 days until 21 November 2023, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 17 billion and will mature in 273 days on 21 May 2024.

Last Thursday, the CBE auctioned T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 43 billion through two issues.

