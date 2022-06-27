Riyadh – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has auctioned two types of treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 6 billion over three issues on Monday, 27 June, according to official data.

The CBE offered coupon T-bonds worth EGP 750 million that will mature in five years on 5 April 2027. Another tranche amounted to EGP 250 million, carrying a 10-year tenor until 17 May 2032.

The third auction was of the type zero-coupon and totalled EGP 5 billion in value, holding a maturity period of 1.5 years until 19 December 2023.

Last week, the CBE issued two-type T-bonds at a combined value of EGP 6.5 billion.

