Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has offered treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 21.50 billion through two issues on Monday, 4 July.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 14 billion, carrying a 91-day maturity period until 4 October this year, according to official data.

With a 273-day tenor until 4 April 2023, the second issue stood at EGP 7.50 billion.

Moreover, the CBE auctioned treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 500 million through one offering, which will mature in seven years on 5 July 2029.

The central bank also offered zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 7 billion through one issue, holding a tenor of 1.5 years until 2 January 2024.

On 3 July, the CBE issued T-bills and T-bonds at a total value of EGP 35 billion over three tranches.

