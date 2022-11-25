Riyadh – ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited (APMIOne), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACWA Power Company, increased the partial purchase value of its ACWA39 bond to $428 million from $400 million.

The tender and acceptance of the bonds are subject to the terms and conditions included in the purchase memorandum set by APMIOne on 7 November 2022, according to a bourse filing.

ACWA Power indicated that the percentage of fulfilment will be unveiled once the transaction is closed on 9 December this year.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 883.42 million, higher by 110.37% than SAR 419.94 million in 9M-21.

Revenues amounted to SAR 3.70 billion in 9M-22, an annual drop of 1.47% from SAR 3.76 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.21 in 9M-22 from SAR 0.65 in the year-ago period.

