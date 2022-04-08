First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has priced a 200 million Swiss franc ($213.8 million) four-year green bond issue at SARON (Swiss Average Rate Overnight) + 54 basis points and a coupon of 1.0625%.

Pricing of the deal compares favourably to the bank’s USD funding levels when swapped back to USD as well as priced inside FAB’s CHF curve, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

The bond, executed under FAB’s Sustainable Finance Framework, was the bank's second green issuance this year, following the 500 million euro green bond issued last week.

