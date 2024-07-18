Warner Bros Discovery has discussed a plan to split its digital streaming and studio businesses from its legacy television networks as the U.S. media giant weighs options for boosting its sagging share price, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The company’s chief executive David Zaslav was examining several strategic options, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

WBD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Options range from selling assets, to separating its Warner Bros movie studio and Max streaming service into a new company that is unburdened by most of the group's current debt load, FT said.

WBD's top management has been talking to advisers to find a solution in shareholders' best interest but it is yet to hire an investment bank to initiate any specific transaction, FT said.

