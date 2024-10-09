The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 6.67 points (0.15%) on Wednesday and ended at 4,422.33 points.

A total of 218.15 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 116.75 million.

Emaar Properties registered the highest turnover with AED 45.72 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 30.41 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) topped the rising companies with 14.70%, while Al Firdous Holding headed the decliners with 3.16%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 0.257% to 9,282.51 points.

The turnover reached AED 1.97 billion through the exchange of 486.03 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.88 trillion.

International Holding Company posted the highest turnover of AED 176.04 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock with 41.33 million shares.

National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) led the gainers with 5.38%, whereas Hily Holding headed the losers with 10%.

