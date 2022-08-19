ABU DHABI - The total premiums of insurance companies listed in local financial markets in the first half of 2022 increased by 7.64 percent year-on-year, equivalent to AED1.11 billion, while their net profits totalled AED817.8 million.

According to the disclosure reports of 28 national insurance companies, the total value of premiums increased from AED14.563 billion in the first half of 2021 to AED15.676 billion in the first half of 2022.

Some 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.1 percent of the total premiums of insurance companies, valued at AED8.8 billion, while 15 companies listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) accounted for 43.9 percent or AED6.9 billion.

The assets of national listed insurance companies also increased to AED64.769 billion at the end of June 2022, compared to AED61.839 billion at the end of December 2021, a rise of 4.7 percent or AED2.93 billion in the first half of 2022.

The 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.4 percent of total assets at AED36.5 billion, while the 15 companies listed in the ADX accounted for 43.6 percent or AED28.26 billion.