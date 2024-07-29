Abu Dhabi – The net profits after tax attributable to the equityholders of Phoenix Group increased year-on-year (YoY) to $122.28 million in the first half (H1) of 2024 from $48.15 million.

The revenues from contracts with customers hit $120.13 million in H1-24, down from $160.80 million in H1-23, according to the income results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.020 as of 30 June 2024, versus $0.009 a year earlier.

Total assets reached $919.55 million in H1-24, up from $834 million as of 31 December 2023.

Financials for Q2-24

The group registered net profits attributable to the owners valued at $56.13 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, compared to $23.27 million in Q2-23.

Basic and diluted EPS climbed to $0.009 in April-June 2024 from $0.005 a year earlier, while the revenues plummeted to $51.20 million from $78.85 million.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, the net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders climbed YoY to $66.15 million from $24.87 million.

