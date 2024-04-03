Tunindex closed March at 8,921.28 points, posting a 3.37% gain, reads the monthly Tunis Stock Exchange analysis.

The cumulative gains reached 1.95% since the start of the year against 0.24% during the same period in 2023.

The trading volume of the Stock Exchange rose 79% on the previous month to TND 100 million.

The daily trading volume stood at TND5 million against TND 2.6 million in February and TND 5.1 million early this year.

Prices of securities showed a downward trend for 39 securities, while 32 were up.

Tunindex20 up 4.21% in March

Tunindex20, which represents the performance of over 20 traded securities, followed suit with a 4.21% rise, after posting a 3.50% gain last month, closing at 3,969.6 points.

Tunindex20 edged up 1.95% since the start of 2024, compared to a 0.32% fall during the same period in 2023.

